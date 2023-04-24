Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 100,942 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

