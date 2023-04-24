Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Ingredion stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

