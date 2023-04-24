TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.21. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 42,257 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $550.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

