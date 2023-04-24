Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $186.00 at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $182.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

NYSE:TRV opened at $179.56 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

