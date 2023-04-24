TRON Price Up 0.5% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $183.97 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004606 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,697,963,087 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.