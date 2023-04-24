TrueFi (TRU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.57 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $61.76 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,596,060 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,019,596,060.1551188 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.06163841 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,187,883.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

