Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.24.

TFC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

