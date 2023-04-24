Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) versus Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Critical Contrast

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 0.75 -$27.57 million ($2.56) -8.67 Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.27 $26.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tucows and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -8.59% -25.60% -4.47% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats Tucows on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

