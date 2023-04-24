Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,758 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

