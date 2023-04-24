UBS Group Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $180.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.64. 2,715,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.