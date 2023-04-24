United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,152. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

