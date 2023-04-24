Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.57. 356,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

