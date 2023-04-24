Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,273. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

