Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,288. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.68.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

