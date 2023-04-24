Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,930. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

