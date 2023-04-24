Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $157.12. 249,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,886. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

