Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.99. 832,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,679. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.26. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

