Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,583 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $217,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,480. The company has a market capitalization of $282.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.