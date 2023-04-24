Venus USDC Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.24 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.24 million and $20.45 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0220591 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,800,980.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

