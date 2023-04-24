Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.55-$4.85 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.32 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

