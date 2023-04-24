Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.56 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.56 million and $27,080.06 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,400.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00320747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00575419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00434808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,605,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.