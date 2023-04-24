Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. 531,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,767,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 76.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

