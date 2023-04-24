Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. 531,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,767,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 76.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
