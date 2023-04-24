Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,553 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Vista Outdoor worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 11.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

VSTO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.21. 17,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VSTO. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

