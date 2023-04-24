W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $77.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

