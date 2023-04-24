Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,169 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $109.22. 236,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

