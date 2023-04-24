Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 142 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $801.79. 48,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,312. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $784.04 and a 200-day moving average of $753.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

