WAXE One Day Volume Tops $50,119.86 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $50,119.86 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $65.78 or 0.00240494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

