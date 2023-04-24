Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) recently:

4/21/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00.

4/18/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $34.00.

4/13/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

3/2/2023 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. 5,099,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,794,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

