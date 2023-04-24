Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $200.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.77.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

MMC opened at $179.83 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.