Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375,214 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

