Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires Shares of 28,960 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.42. 170,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,055. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

