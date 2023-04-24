Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,142. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

