Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 1,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 177,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,572. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $248.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

