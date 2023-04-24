Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VYM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 467,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,293. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.