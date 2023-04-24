Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.04. 29,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

