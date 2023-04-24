Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,012.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 652,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.61. 28,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.