World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $62.54 million and approximately $758,570.60 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,190,079 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

