World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.16

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.16 and last traded at $110.16, with a volume of 109915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,507,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

