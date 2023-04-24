XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $65.69 million and $2.39 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00508973 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $510,983.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

