Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.55. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 11,660 shares.

Yalla Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

