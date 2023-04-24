Ycg LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,603,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $280.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.15. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $286.61.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.96.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

