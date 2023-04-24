Zambesigold 1-Day Volume Tops $122,748.09 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $122,748.09 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

