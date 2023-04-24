ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTO. HSBC boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.94. 2,133,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,573. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.