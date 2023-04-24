ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTO. HSBC boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
ZTO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.94. 2,133,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,573. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
