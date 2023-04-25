12,057 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $551.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.