128,200 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.09% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Constellium Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 325,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,367. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

