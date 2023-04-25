18,809 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Bought by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 418,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.