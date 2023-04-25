1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 182,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

