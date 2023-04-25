1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 555,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

