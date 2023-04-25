1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.54. 214,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,946. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.