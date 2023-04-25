1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.54. 214,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,946. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
