1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $23.31 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,944 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,971. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

